Sky Sports pundit issues prediction for Birmingham City’s clash with Sheffield United

Two sides with contrasting recent form square off in-front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday night as Birmingham City host Sheffield United at St. Andrew’s.

The Blues had a busy January transfer window amid lots of fan unrest over the way their club has been run recently, with the owners trying to make up for things with some exciting signings late in the day in the form of Lyle Taylor and Juninho Bacuna.

Those new additions couldn’t help the Midlands side to a victory over Derby County last weekend as they squandered a two-goal lead late in the game to only go home with a point, making it just one victory in their last nine Championship matches.

As for their next opponents, the Blades have turned a corner under Paul Heckingbottom, winning five of his seven matches in charge with the sole defeat coming against the aforementioned Rams.

Back-to-back 2-0 victories over Luton and Peterborough respectively have come at a cost though with Rhian Brewster ruled out long-term with a hamstring injury – despite that setback though Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is expecting the Yorkshire outfit to come out on top in another 2-0 success.

“We all know what’s going on at Birmingham City away from the pitch, but it’s been an equally dramatic week in terms of results for Lee Bowyer’s side,” Prutton said on his predictions podcast.

“One dramatic comeback, followed by another bit of a collapse.

“Sheffield United are on the march up the table.

“If they can keep it going they will be in play-off contention sooner or later, and I fancy them to make it three wins in a row at St Andrew’s.”

The Verdict

You’d think that Birmingham’s January signings should bring them some better results, but they can’t seem to close games out still as we saw against Derby – no matter how seemingly unjust their equaliser was.

And they will not find it easy to contain the Blades who have looked dangerous going forward in recent weeks, although losing Brewster – who looked to be finally finding his scoring touch – is a blow.

Daniel Jebbison has returned from his loan spell at Burton Albion though and he could be a key player in the second half of the season for United.

I can’t really split the two sides though and I’ll go with a 1-1 draw on the night.