Sky Sports pundit issues prediction as Sheffield United prepare for Hull City test

Sheffield United will be looking to bolster their play-off aspirations by securing a positive result in their meeting with Hull City at Bramall Lane this evening.

The Blades have experienced a renaissance under the guidance of manager Paul Heckingbottom in recent months as they have managed to move up the Championship standings by securing victories at this level on a regular basis.

Having won four of their last five league games, United will be confident in their ability to outclass Hull in tonight’s fixture.

Since opting to replace Grant McCann with Shota Arveladze, the Tigers have experienced a dip in form in the second-tier.

Whilst Arvladze did lead the club to a 2-0 victory over Swansea City in his first game in charge, Hull have since gone on to suffer defeats in their clashes with Preston North End, Derby County and Fulham.

In his latest Sky Sports column, pundit David Prutton has predicted that the Blades will beat Hull 2-1 in today’s clash.

The 40-year-old said: “Sheffield United’s winning run came to an end with that draw at Huddersfield, but it is still a point picked up and they are still leering with menace at the play-off places.

“Hull are losing momentum now under Shota Arveladze.

“They still have a big old gap to the bottom three, but they will want to get the positivity back soon.

“I can’t see that happening at Bramall Lane, however.

“Home win.”

The Verdict

Although the Blades will need to be wary of the threat that Hull are set to pose in this fixture, there is no reason why they cannot close the gap between them and the play-off places this evening by securing victory in-front of their supporters.

Heckingbottom will be hoping that the club’s talisman Billy Sharp will once again be on top form in this particular showdown.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, the 36-year-old has demonstrated during the current campaign that he is still capable of thriving at this level as he has provided 17 direct goal contributions in 29 league appearances.

By adding to this tally tonight, Sharp could potentially help his side leapfrog West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest in the Championship standings.