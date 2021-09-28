Sky Sports pundit issues prediction as Peterborough United host Bournemouth

Peterborough United will be hoping to deliver somewhat of an upset when Bournemouth travel to Cambridgeshire tomorrow evening.

The hosts, who currently sit one seven points from their opening nine games, are two points clear of the relegation zone at present.

Collecting all their points at home this season, Peterborough have two wins, a draw, and a narrow loss to West Brom on their home record, with five straight defeats on the road.

Bournemouth come into tomorrow’s clash after four straight victories have taken them to the Championship summit.

Scott Parker’s men remain unbeaten this Championship campaign, winning six and drawing three in the process.

The Cherries marginally possess a better record away from home this season, averaging 2.5 points per game away from The Vitality Stadium, compared to 2.2 when on home soil.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes that Bournemouth will continue their impressive start to the season, predicting a 2-1 away win.

The verdict

Peterborough have been impressive at the Weston Homes Stadium, showing excellent fight and grit to secure all three points against Derby County, before an excellent display and convincing victory against Birmingham City last time out at home.

However, The Cherries are at the top of the league, and they are winning the division for a reason. Bournemouth seem to be more clinical this season and they possess attacking threats all across the pitch. However, they also have an extremely solid and talented defensive backline.

It will be no surprise to see The Cherries end up victorious, but equally, Peterborough have displayed that on home soil, they can compete with anyone.