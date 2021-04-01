Sky Sports pundit issues prediction as Norwich City travel to take on Preston

David Prutton has backed Norwich City to take another step towards the Premier League when they take on Preston at Deepdale tomorrow.

The Canaries have been flying this season and they hold a 14-point advantage over third place in the race for automatic promotion. Therefore, promotion seems inevitable, and Daniel Farke’s men will fancy their chances against a North End outfit that are without a win in five.

Most observers will feel an away win is on the cards, and that’s what Prutton has gone for in his regular Sky Sports prediction column, as the ex-Nottingham Forest man went for a 2-0 Norwich victory.

However, the Yellows preparations for the game haven’t been helped by the fact that plenty of their players were playing international football on Wednesday.

The likes of Max Aarons, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki all featured for their international teams yesterday. Nevertheless, Farke has a big squad to choose from if rotation is needed.

Preston will take encouragement from the first meeting between the sides though, as they picked up a point at Carrow Road following an entertaining 2-2 draw.

The verdict

Norwich have been superb form for the past few months, and they are clearly the best team in the Championship, so many will expect them to beat a Preston side that will be getting used to life without Alex Neil.

The only complication is the short turnaround for many of Farke’s players, so the starting XI at Deepdale may be different to the XI we normally see.

Even so, Norwich have strength in depth, so they will be confident of picking up another three points, which will take them one step closer to the title.

