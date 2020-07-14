Sky Sports pundit issues prediction as Luton Town prepare for QPR clash

Luton Town will be desperate to pick up all three points tonight as they prepare to take on Queens Park Rangers at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters’ Championship status is hanging by a thread, with Nathan Jones’ side sitting two points adrift of safety with only three league games remaining this term.

Jones’ side boosted their hopes of survival with a massive 2-0 away win over Huddersfield Town on Friday, and they will be hoping for more of the same against QPR tonight.

QPR, meanwhile, are one of the few teams in the Championship who have nothing to play for between now and the end of the season.

Mark Warburton’s side sit 16th in the Championship table, eight points clear of relegation and 11 points off the top-six, but they will still be hoping to end the season positively regardless.

The R’s have lost five of their first six games back since the season’s restart, though, and will be keen to get back to winning ways tonight.

It’s a massive game for Luton then, so how does David Prutton see the game panning out? The Sky Sports pundit has predicted a 2-0 home win for the Hatters.

He said: “That was a massive win for Luton at Huddersfield on Friday evening, as it puts them within touching distance of climbing out of the bottom three. The end-of-season relegation picture is still a little unclear, but it’s up to Nathan Jones and his side to keep on picking up points.

“You would worry about this run of form for QPR were they not safe in mid-table. It feels as though they haven’t really been up for the restart and have put in some really poor performances. Luton will want this more, and they need it more. So I have to back them.”

The Verdict

Luton need all three points much more than QPR do, and I would back them to win tonight.

Jones is really starting to get the best out of his players and they are responding, and that win over Huddersfield last week could prove to be so important come the end of the season.

If they win tonight, then it’ll put the pressure on their rivals ahead of the rest of this week’s fixtures, and against a lacklustre QPR side, I think they’ll get the job done.