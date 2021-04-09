Sky Sports pundit issues prediction as Bristol City host Nottingham Forest

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Nottingham Forest will beat Bristol City 2-0 at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Nigel Pearson cut a very frustrated figure after the Robins lost back-to-back Championship games over the Easter weekend, with the performances in some ways worse than the results themselves.

He’s warned his side that they could well be relegated if they don’t turn things around and they now face a tough test against a Forest side that are likely high in confidence.

The Reds followed up their 1-0 win against Cardiff City on Good Friday with a 3-1 victory over QPR on Easter Monday and look to be really finding their groove at the moment.

The Robins came away on top at the City Ground back in October – a defeat that brought the end of Sabri Lamouchi’s tenure – and, for Sky Sports, Prutton has predicted that Chris Hughton’s Forest will get some revenge.

He has forecasted that the visitors will claim a 2-0 victory at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

That result would mean that the Reds leapfrog City in the table and, depending on how Luton Town fare, could even see them go above the Hatters as well.

For Pearson’s side, it would be a fourth-consecutive defeat and mean that they’re likely sucked further toward the relegation battle.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with this performance in all honesty.

Forest are on the up and high in confidence after some impressive recent displays while the Robins have looked dismal in recent weeks.

Pearson’s future remains unclear and another defeat could cause even more uncertainty at Ashton Gate but it looks the likeliest outcome.

You feel at this point, most City fans would take a draw ahead of the game just to stop their slide.