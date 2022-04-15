Sky Sports pundit issues prediction as Birmingham host Coventry

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has predicted that Coventry City will beat Birmingham City 1-0 at St Andrew’s today.

The Sky Blues’ eye-catching victory against Fulham at Craven Cottage last Sunday has kept their play-off dreams just about alive.

Anything but a win for Mark Robins’ side is likely to leave the gap too wide to realistically bridge in the final weeks of the season but they should fancy their chances against Birmingham.

The Blues have been better at St Andrew’s than on their travels this season but have struggled for consistency this term and the last six games have been no different – bringing two wins, two draws, and two defeats.

Lee Bowyer’s side don’t have a huge amount to play for right now but they’ll no doubt be keen to spoil Coventry’s party.

Are these 12 Birmingham City facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 1. Maxime Colin scored Birmingham's first Championship goal of the season Real Fake

In his predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton has suggested that they won’t be able to do so and forecasted a 1-0 victory for the visitors.

He explained: “Birmingham have only scored one goal in their last five games, which was a penalty, and that says quite a lot about their difficulties this season.

“Coventry claimed a fantastic win at Fulham last weekend to keep their slender play-off hopes alive. Until it’s mathematically over all they can do is keep going. A win here, and you never know.”

That result could see the Sky Blues cut the gap on the top six to three points – should the sides above them in the table slip up.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Prutton on this one.

Coventry’s win last weekend will have filled them with fresh confidence and with five games left of the season, their play-off hopes are just about still alive.

Robins’ side should be able to get the better of the Blues but we’ve seen them produce some impressive results themselves, so it could be a tight game.

You have to think every game is a must-win for Coventry now if they’re going to sneak into the top six.