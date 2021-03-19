Sky Sports pundit issues prediction as Barnsley host Sheffield Wednesday

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his verdict on Barnsley’s clash with Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, predicting the Tykes will win 2-1.

The two sides have had very different fortunes this season, with Valerien Ismael’s men shocking many and pushing for a play-off spot.

Wednesday are battling at the other end of the table and after letting a one-goal slip against Huddersfield Town in midweek, now sit nine points adrift of safety.

Time is running out for Darren Moore to turn things around for the Owls and you feel a result against the Tykes at Oakwell could be massive for their hopes of survival.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that Wednesday will not get such a result and forecasted a 2-1 victory for the home side.

He explained: “We’ve run out of platitudes for Barnsley. Valerien Ismael has done so amazingly well with the players he has got to get them in this position. It seems like it’s not a question of play-offs anymore, because if they keep going they could end up even higher!

“If Darren Moore keeps Sheffield Wednesday up from here then he will have done a hell of a job. They face an uphill battle, and to be honest I can’t see them getting anything at Oakwell.”

Should Birmingham City and Coventry City both win, a defeat could see Wednesday slip 12 points away from safety.

At the other end of the table, it could mean that Barnsley increase their cushion over seventh further than the five points it currently stands at and cut the gap between them and the top two to just five points.

16 celebrities that support Sheffield Wednesday – But do they really?

1 of 16 Michael Vaughan is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter – True or false? True False

The Verdict

It’s hard to look past the two side’s differing recent fortunes, with Wednesday winless in eight and Barnsley on the back of nine victories in their last 10 games.

Moore needs a response from his players and he needs it now if they’re to avoid relegation.

The issue that the Owls face is that even if he gets one, the Tykes could prove too strong for them tomorrow.