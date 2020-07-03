Sky Sports pundit issues prediction ahead of Stoke City’s crunch match against Barnsley

Stoke City face Barnsley tomorrow afternoon in what promises to be a huge game in the battle for Championship survival.

The Potters come into this fixture on the back of two defeats from their last three games, after losing 3-0 to Wigan Athletic in midweek.

Michael O’Neill’s side have slipped to 22nd after wins for Hull and Huddersfield in midweek, and sit one point adrift of safety with six league matches remaining this term.

Barnsley, meanwhile, are unbeaten since the season’s restart, and picked up an impressive 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in midweek to boost their hopes of survival.

The Tykes sit three points adrift of safety and are full of belief heading into their clash with Stoke, and momentum is high for sure.

It is a huge game in the race for survival and a win could be massive for either side, so what does David Prutton think?

The Sky Sports pundit has predicted a 2-0 away win for Gerhard Struber’s side, before saying: “Stoke were hapless in midweek, and have drifted right towards the relegation places again. They need to buck up their ideas and fast.

“Barnsley have been terrific since the restart, and could leapfrog Stoke with a win on Saturday. You wouldn’t put it past them on current form either. Away win for me!”

The Verdict

I think you’d definitely have to back Barnsley here – they look like a team on the up, as opposed to Stoke, who just look disjointed and weak.

Barnsley have been solid since returning to action and looked really impressive against Blackburn, and I’d expect them to avoid the drop.

Stoke need picking up after defeats to Middlesbrough and Wigan, but I think Barnsley’s momentum will be huge here.