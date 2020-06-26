Sky Sports pundit issues prediction ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Bristol City

Bristol City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship this weekend, when they host Sheffield Wednesday at Ashton Gate.

The Robins were beaten 3-1 by play-off chasing rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in their first game back in action, which leaves them sat tenth in the second tier standings.

They take on a Sheffield Wednesday side that have struggled for positive results since the turn of the New Year. The Owls previously occupied a spot in the play-off places themselves, but a run of just one win in their last 11 league matches has seen them drop to 15th in the Championship table.

Garry Monk’s side did take a point in their first game back though, as Connor Wickham netted a late equaliser against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, EFL pundit David Prutton issued his thoughts ahead of the game between the two sides, as he predicted a 1-1 draw.

“Bristol City started well at Blackburn last Saturday but then fell away. They are still right in contention for a play-off spot but a couple more defeats could see that hope end.

“Sheffield Wednesday can’t really go up or down, but that late goal against Nottingham Forest last week shows they haven’t just turned up after the suspension to make up the numbers. Draw here for me.”

The Verdict:

I think Bristol City will win this one.

Sheffield Wednesday have been in a dreadful run of form since the turn of the New Year, and without some key players, I can’t see Garry Monk’s side getting a positive result at Ashton Gate this weekend.

The Robins are still battling it out to finish in the top-six of the Championship, so the game will mean a lot more to them compared to the Owls, who don’t really have anything to play for with eight matches remaining this term.

Lee Johnson’s side need to be beating teams in the bottom-half of the table if they’re to be taken seriously in the race for a play-off spot.