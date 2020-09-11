Sky Sports pundit issues prediction ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash with QPR

Nottingham Forest will be eager to bounce back from a disappointing conclusion to their 2019/20 league campaign when their new season gets under way this weekend.

The Reds missed out on a top-six finish in the Championship last term, after suffering a shock defeat to Stoke City on the final day of the season at the City Ground.

It saw Swansea City beat them to sixth-spot in the second-tier standings, and Sabri Lamouchi will be hoping to see his side mount a serious challenege for promotion into the Premier League in this year’s campaign.

They take on QPR in their first match of the new season this weekend, in what could prove to be a tricky test for the Reds if the Hoops can recapture their best form.

Mark Warburton’s side finished 13th in the Championship last term, but have lost star man Ebere Eze to Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton issued his thoughts ahead of the match between QPR and Nottingham Forest this weekend, and felt as though the Reds would run out 2-1 winners in this one.

“QPR would have been braced for the departure of Ebere Eze, now it is up to others to step up and perform in his absence to help fire them up the table and push for a spot in the top half.

“Nottingham Forest have had six weeks or so to dwell on that nightmare of a final day. Sabri Lamouchi has a big job to make sure they don’t let the hangover from that drag into this season, and an opening-day win would be a perfect pick-me-up.”

Are these Nottingham Forest facts true or false? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 Lewis Grabban signed for Forest from Aston Villa True False

The Verdict:

I can’t see anything else but a Nottingham Forest win in this one.

Forest might have lost Matty Cash this summer which is a big blow, but it’s not as bad as losing a player of Ebere Eze’s quality like QPR have.

QPR lack attacking threat when he’s not in their team, and I fear that they could be in for a heavy defeat against Sabri Lamouchi’s side on the opening day of the Championship season.

I have to agree with Prutton here.