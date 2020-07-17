Sky Sports pundit issues prediction ahead of Hull City’s crunch-clash with Luton Town

Hull City will be looking to give themselves a much-needed survival boost this weekend when they take on relegation rivals Luton Town at the KCOM Stadium.

The Tigers head into the game with no confidence at all, having been thrashed 8-0 by Wigan Athletic in midweek. Whilst Luton will be eager to give themselves a fighting chance of Championship survival with a positive result, after a 1-1 draw with QPR.

Nathan Jones’ side are currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings heading into the crunch-clash against Hull this weekend, and they’ll know that a win could see them move out of the relegation zone at a crucial period of this year’s campaign.

Hull are 22nd in the Championship, and will be looking to end a winless run that has stretched to four matches after their dismal performance against Wigan in midweek.

Speaking to Sky Sports, EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his thoughts ahead of the game between the two sides, and predicted that Luton will come out on top.

“Is there any way back for Hull from that almighty thumping at Wigan in midweek? Grant McCann and his side looked bereft at full-time, but they will need to rally quickly because this is huge.

“Both of these sides are two adrift of safety and both really need a win. I don’t think they will ship eight again, but I can’t see Hull bouncing back. Luton here for me.”

The Verdict:

I think this has a draw written all over this.

Hull were absolutely dreadful against Wigan, and a better team might have even hit double figures against Grant McCann’s side if they played like that.

They need a positive response though, otherwise they’ll almost certainly be relegated from the Championship, which would have been almost unthinkable a few months ago.

Luton are a team that are also desperate for points as they look to survive, so I can see both teams cancelling each other out in this one.