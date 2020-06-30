Sky Sports pundit issues prediction ahead of Huddersfield Town’s trip to Birmingham City

Huddersfield Town will be desperate to pick up a win tomorrow night, as the Terriers prepare to take on Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s.

Danny Cowley’s side are in real danger of dropping out of the Championship into League One, slipping into the relegation zone after suffering two defeats on the spin.

On Sunday afternoon, Cowley’s men fell to a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, seeing them drop down to 22nd in the Championship table and inside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

With only seven games remaining, a win is crucial for Town as they look to travel to St. Andrew’s to take on Birmingham City.

Blues have been unable to pick up a win in their last two games, drawing with West Bromwich Albion and then drawing 3-3 with Hull City at the weekend, thanks to goals from Gary Gardner and Daniel Crowley.

Pep Clotet will be looking to cement his side’s Championship status for good before he leaves St. Andrew’s at the end of the season, and it could be a tough night’s work for Huddersfield.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has offered his thoughts ahead of the clash in the West Midlands, and he has predicted a 1-0 home win for Blues.

He said: “Birmingham looked like they were already on holiday in the first half against Hull on Saturday, then turned up and put in an excellent display in the second. They may have nothing to play for but their season isn’t done just yet.

“Huddersfield will be worried. Danny Cowley was certainly concerned after that defeat at Nottingham Forest. They don’t look like they have a goal in them and have dropped into the bottom three. I reckon they could be edged out at St Andrew’s.”

The Verdict

A trip to St. Andrew’s is a tough one, and I think it’ll be another difficult match for Cowley’s side.

They don’t look like scoring goals and didn’t really threaten against Forest, aside from winning a penalty in the dying embers of the game which was a dodgy call in my opinion.

Without the tenacity of the suspended Juninho Bacuna in midfield, I think they could struggle tomorrow night.