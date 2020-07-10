Sky Sports pundit issues prediction ahead of Derby County’s clash with Brentford

Brentford will be looking to reapply the pressure on the top-two this weekend, as the Bees prepare to travel to Pride Park to face play-off hopefuls Derby County.

Brentford have been in scintillating form since the season’s restart, winning five games on the spin and moving into serious contention of breaking into the automatic promotion places.

West Brom and Leeds have kept up the pace, though, so Thomas Frank’s side will have to keep persevering if they are to dismantle the top-two between now and the end of the season.

This weekend, Brentford take on Derby County at Pride Park, with the Rams’ hopes of a top-six finish somewhat diminishing in midweek.

Derby lost 2-0 to West Brom at the Hawthorns – a result that ended their unbeaten run since the season’s resumption, and seeing them drop down to ninth in the Championship table.

Phillip Cocu’s side now sit three points off the play-offs, so this weekend is obviously a must-win game for both sides.

What does David Prutton predict, then? The Sky Sports pundit has predicted a 2-1 away win for the Bees.

He said: “Red cards and a tough run of games have caught up with Derby a little in the past couple of games, and they were well beaten by West Brom on Wednesday night.

“Brentford came back to claim a massive win against Charlton to show they aren’t going anywhere. This is another tricky fixture for them, but I think they have the momentum to prevail.”

The Verdict

This game is so hard to call with both sides desperate to pick up all three points.

I just can’t see anyone stopping Brentford at the moment, as they are playing out of their skin and picking up some excellent results.

Could they run out of steam? Potentially, but they are on such a good run of form at the moment, and it would be hard to back against them this weekend.