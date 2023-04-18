David Prutton believes that Queens Park Rangers’ struggles will continue, as he expects Norwich City to pick up all three points from their trip to Loftus Road on Wednesday night.

How important is the QPR vs Norwich fixture?

It’s fair to say this is a game that’s going to have huge implications at both ends of the table.

Firstly, Gareth Ainsworth’s return to QPR hasn’t gone to plan so far, with the R’s picking up just four points from the nine games the former player has been in charge of. There had been a hope that his emotional appointment would energise the club after a tough spell under Neil Critchley, but he has endured a torrid start.

Such poor results have unsurprisingly seen the Londoners drop down the Championship table, and they’re now fighting to avoid the drop to League One.

Ahead of the midweek fixtures, QPR are just a point above the bottom three, so the pressure is building ahead of this tense run-in.

However, they take on a Norwich side that are in a bad spell as well, having won just one of their last seven games, which includes a 5-1 hammering at Middlesbrough last time out.

Despite that, they remain in the hunt to finish in the play-off places, as they’re just two points away from sixth-placed Blackburn, but they know there’s little margin for error during the run-in.

Therefore, the importance of this fixture is clear to see for both, and David Wagner will know his side need to leave the capital with a win if they are to keep their promotion dream alive.

And, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, pundit Prutton believes that the Canaries’ superior quality will tell, as he went for a 2-0 away win.

The reverse fixture between the two ended in a goalless draw at Carrow Road back in November.

Norwich need their quality to tell

Most would agree with Prutton here, as QPR have been abysmal under Ainsworth, and they’re in a pretty desperate position with four games to go. Plus, even though Norwich aren’t firing, they still have a lot of good players in their squad, but they really need to step up on Wednesday night.

They may not have won over the Easter period, but other sides also slipped up, so they need to grasp this unexpected chance. Meanwhile, for the R’s, you would expect their home form, in front of what can be a vocal support, is going to be their best chance of getting points on the board.

So, it’s a huge game for both, but if you had to back a result, many would agree with Prutton that an away win looks the most likely.