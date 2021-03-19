Sky Sports pundit issues prediction ahead of Coventry’s City’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers

Coventry City will be looking to pick up a much-needed three points when they return to action against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

The Sky Blues are currently sat 20th in the Championship table, and are just six points clear of the relegation zone heading into this crucial clash, which could decide which direction their season heads in.

Mark Robins’ side have only won twice in their last 11 matches in all competitions, and will be eager to pick up a win against the struggling Chairboys.

Wycombe are rooted to the bottom of the second-tier standings, and are 12 points adrift of safety heading into their final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side will be hoping to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to high-flying Barnsley in their most recent match at Adams Park.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his thoughts ahead of the game, and labelled it as a ‘must-win’ for Mark Robins’ side, as they look to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone at the earliest of opportunities, whilst predicting a 1-0 win for the Sky Blues.

“It’s a must-win for Coventry to give themselves some space above the relegation zone against a side they have a very good record against. Anything above the bottom three would represent a great season for them.

“Wycombe’s miracle comeback isn’t looking likely, with 12 points separating themselves and safety. They won’t make it easy for Coventry, but I’ll back the Sky Blues to get through this one.”

Have these former Coventry City players retired or not?

1 of 24 1. Robbie Keane Retired Not retired

The Verdict:

I think Coventry will sneak a win in this one.

The Sky Blues haven’t been good enough in recent months, and I’m not surprised to see that they’re now in danger of dropping back into League One this season.

Wycombe have shown improvement in recent weeks, but still look as though they’re fighting a losing battle with their own survival bid.

Coventry have enough quality in their team to cause the Chairboys a number of problems, and I agree with Prutton in saying that this is a ‘must-win’ for Coventry this weekend.