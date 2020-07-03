Sky Sports pundit issues prediction ahead of Bristol City’s clash with Cardiff City

Bristol City face Cardiff City this weekend in what promises to be a hugely important fixture in the Sky Bet Championship play-off race.

The Robins have endured a dismal run of form of late, losing every game since the season’s restart and dropping to 12th in the Championship table.

Lee Johnson is now under massive pressure with his side sitting six points off the play-offs with six games left to play this term.

This weekend, they face a Cardiff side that have made huge strides of improvement since the season’s restart, winning two of their first three games back, and climbing into the play-off places.

Neil Harris’ side will be looking to keep their place in the top-six now, and a win in the Severnside derby this weekend could be a massive step to securing a play-off finish.

It’s a huge game for both sides, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted a 2-1 away win for the Bluebirds.

He said: “Three defeats on the spin for Bristol City, and it’s looking like another sign of being close but not being quite there under Lee Johnson.

“Cardiff’s momentum was halted by Charlton in midweek, but they are still in pole position for the play-offs as they occupy sixth. It is up to them not to let it go, and I don’t think they will on Saturday.”

The Verdict

This is a massive game for both sides and it’s a derby match too, so it gives it that extra spice.

Cardiff are in good form and have real backbone under Harris, and I’d back them to rise to the occasion and take advantage of Bristol City’s poor run of form.

Bristol City are lacking any real strength in the middle of the park, and I think they could fall to another defeat this weekend, which could be the end of Johnson.