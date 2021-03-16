Sky Sports pundit issues pre-match prediction ahead of Watford’s visit to Rotherham United

Watford are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they take on relegation-threatened Rotherham United.

The Hornets are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are well-placed to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Xisco Munoz’s side beat Cardiff City in their most recent match at the weekend, with Adam Masina firing home a late winner to spark jubilant scenes amongst the players and staff.

Whilst Rotherham currently occupy one of the places in the relegation zone, although Paul Warne’s side are just three points adrift of safety.

But that doesn’t tell the whole picture, with Rotherham having four matches in hand over 21st-placed Birmingham City due to their recent fixtures being postponed due to off-the-field events.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his thoughts ahead of the game at the New York Stadium, and predicted that Watford will run out comfortable 2-0 winners on the night.

“It has been two weeks since Rotherham last played, due to a Covid outbreak at the club, so it’s going to be interesting to see how much of an impact that will have on them.

“They had been on the end of so many slender 1-0 defeats beforehand but beat Sheffield Wednesday last time out and will take confidence from the fact the gap between themselves and safety has barely grown during their absence.

“Earlier in the season, I might have gone against Watford, who took a while to warm up on the road. As I’ve mentioned before, that has changed since Xisco Munoz’s arrival and with seven wins from their last eight, it’s hard to look past a comfortable win for the Hornets.”

Watford will be eager to pick up three points on Tuesday, with the likes of Swansea City and Brentford both in action, and closely behind them in the second-tier standings.

The Verdict:

I can only see one winner here, and that’s Watford.

The Hornets have really impressed me in recent weeks, and their win over Cardiff City means they head into this one full of confidence once again.

Rotherham’s off-the-field problems have meant that they’ve got a lot of matches to catch up on. The Millers might also be suffering from a lack of match fitness, which is far from ideal.

Watford should have enough quality in their squad to see the Millers off with relative ease on Tuesday evening.