Sky Sports pundit issues pre-match prediction ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash with AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest return to action this weekend, when they host AFC Bournemouth at the City Ground, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Chris Hughton’s side.

Forest were beaten by Coventry City in their first league match of the new season last weekend, but did run out narrow 2-1 winners over League Two side Bradford City in the First Round of the EFL Cup in midweek.

Lyle Taylor’s 36th minute opener was cancelled out with late goals from Viktor Gyökeres and Kyle McFadzean at the Ricoh Arena, much to the frustration of the Nottingham Forest supporters on the day.

Whilst Bournemouth were forced to settle for a point against West Brom in their season opener at the Vitality Stadium, and they’ll be eager to pick up three points in this one.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton predicted that Forest would come out on top in a 2-1 win at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, whilst also claiming that Bournemouth could take ‘a little while’ to gel together this summer.

“It was a frustrating start for Nottingham Forest, as they went ahead and then led for so long against Coventry, only to lose it all in the final few minutes. That is not something we have been used to seeing from Chris Hughton sides in years gone by.

“Bournemouth were impressive in parts against West Brom in their opener, but it might take a little while before Scott Parker’s plan fully gels, particularly as his squad continues to come together. I think Forest could grab all three points.”

The Verdict:

This is going to be an interesting battle between both teams.

Nottingham Forest showed glimpses of their quality in attacking areas, with the likes of Brennan Johnson and Alex Mighten particularly impressing.

But defensively they were questionable against Coventry City, and that will be a concern heading into their clash against AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries have already shown that they can be a threat going forwards, and I can see them troubling Chris Hughton’s side this weekend. It’s difficult to see them being separated, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see the points shared in a draw at the City Ground.