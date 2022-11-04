Sky Sports pundit issues one-goal prediction for Reading FC’s Friday night clash with Preston North End

This weekend’s Championship action kicks off on Friday evening when Preston North End make the long trip south to take on Reading FC.

For just the second time this season, the Lilywhites recorded back-to-back Championship victories this week when taking six points from two home clashes against Middlesbrough and Swansea City – results which have pushed them up to eighth in the table and just one point from the play-offs.

A victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium would see Ryan Lowe’s side move up to fifth position temporarily before Saturday’s second tier action, and in Reading they face a team who have blown hot and cold at home so far this season.

20 quiz questions about some of Reading FC’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What is Reading’s biggest ever win on record? 8-2 9-2 10-2 11-2

The Royals have picked up some major wins on their home turf but have also been routed by Sunderland and West Brom, and their issues in defence are growing, with manager Paul Ince revealing that he may not have any fit centre-backs available for the match.

Despite that, Reading are being tipped to record a 1-0 success tonight by EFL pundit David Prutton, who believes that they will come out on top and break North End’s good run of form.

“It’s been a tough week for Reading,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

“They were unfortunate to be beaten at Burnley but then battled to a well-earned point at Luton.

“It will be interesting to see how much more they’ve got in the legs against Preston.

“Preston’s goalless start looks a long way behind them now.

“It’s three wins from four and they are kicking on up the table.

“But I’ve just got a feeling that Reading will nick this one.”

The Verdict

Even though PNE don’t tend to score many goals – especially from open play – tonight’s match could have fallen at a great time for them.

The fixtures are coming thick and fast and it is taking its toll on Reading’s back-line, and the fact they may not have any natural centre-halves available could hand the advantage to Ryan Lowe.

North End are generally solid at the back themselves, although they’ve had lapses at times recently they have still kept 11 clean sheets this season, but the threat of Lucas Joao and Andy Carroll cannot be ignored.

A typically tight contest would perhaps normally be the order of the day, but Reading’s defensive issues could certainly open things up from a goals perspective here.