Highlights Millwall face Southampton in Championship action at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

Millwall are struggling for form and are without a permanent manager at present. Meanwhi,e Southampton, have been in good form, going six matches without defeat and currently sitting fourth in the Championship standings.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has offered his score prediction for the match below.

The Championship throws up some intriguing fixtures this weekend, one of which includes Millwall hosting Southampton at The Den.

The two sides have had very different fortunes so far this season, with Millwall dwelling towards the bottom of the table, and Southampton close to the top.

That said, it will be all to play for on Saturday afternoon when each side's XI crosses the white line.

Millwall v Southampton FC

Millwall, of course, come into this match without a permanent manager in charge, having mutually agreed to part ways with Gary Rowett during the previous international break.

The Lions have not fared too well in terms of victories in his absence yet, though, losing one and drawing two from the three games since his departure.

Last time out, it was a 2-2 draw away at Watford for the interim management team of Adam Barrett assisted by Paul Robinson. Can they go one better this weekend and take all three points against the Saints?

That will certainly be a tricky task given the form that the Saints find themselves in heading into this one.

Indeed, Russell Martin's side have now gone six matches without defeat in the second tier, on a run that has saw them claim three victories.

One of those came in a convincing showing at home to Birmingham City last weekend in which the Saints ran out 3-1 winners.

That result, and their recent form, leaves the Saints sitting fourth in the Championship standings at this early stage.

Sky Sports David Prutton's Championship predictions

With the two sides at almost opposite ends of the table, is this one as simple to predict as it looks?

Well, Sky Sports EFL pundit and columnist David Prutton certainly thinks so, predicting a 2-1 away victory for Southampton in this one.

Offering his thoughts on the match, and the logic behind his prediction, Prutton wrote on Sky Sports: "Millwall are without a win in four, and are still on the hunt for a new manager. You do wonder why they sacked Gary Rowett when they did, without a real plan in place, because their season is stalling."

"Southampton will hope to capitalise.

"They are six unbeaten now, and that horror run in September is well behind them.

"Whether they can catch the top two remains to be seen, but there is a long old way to go and they just have to keep going.

"Away win here for me. Prediction: 1-2."

Millwall v Southampton match details

The Championship clash between Millwall and Southampton is set to take place on Saturday 4th November 2023.

Kick-off for the match, set to take place at Millwall's home stadium The Den, is scheduled for 3PM.