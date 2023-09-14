Highlights Millwall and Leeds United have had similar starts to the season, with steady but not outstanding performances in the Championship.

Both teams have had a mix of good results and disappointments, but Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is predicting a win for Millwall in their upcoming clash.

The match between Millwall and Leeds United will take place at The Den on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 12pm noon and live coverage on Sky Sports.

With the first international break now done and dusted, Championship action gets back underway, with some intriguing matchups.

One of those takes place at The Den on Sunday, with Millwall hosting Leeds United in Sunday lunchtime action.

It has been a steady if not spectacular start for both sides in the Championship so far this season.

Gary Rowett's Millwall, for example, sit 12th at this early stage, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats to their name.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett

That has included some excellent results for the club, like a 1-0 win away at Middlesbrough, and a draw away at high-flying Birmingham City.

However, a home loss to Bristol City and an away defeat to Norwich have been disappointments.

It has been a similar story for Leeds so far, in fairness.

Despite big expectations on them heading into the season, it has been a slow start for Daniel Farke's side, who sit 15th at this early stage.

The Whites have just one win to their name, too, which came in a 4-3 thriller against Ipswich Town.

Last time out, Leeds will have been disappointed not to make it two league wins on the bounce, though, with Farke's side only able to manage a draw at Elland Road versus current Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

With that said, Sunday's clash promises to be a competitive and, hopefully, an entertaining one.

Millwall v Leeds United score prediction

However competitive or entertaining it may be, though, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is backing Millwall to get the victory.

Indeed, in his latest round of Championship score predictions, Sky Sports' EFL expert and columnist is backing the Lions to defeat Leeds 2-1.

Offering the logic for his choice in his latest Sky Sports Column, Prutton wrote: "Millwall have had a couple of decent results in a row now to ease the criticism being aimed at Gary Rowett,"

"They will undoubtedly be there or thereabouts again this season.

"Leeds will probably be more relieved than any other club that the transfer window is shut, and Daniel Farke can concentrate on what they have. Will that stability help at The Den? I’m not too sure for now.

"Home win."

When and where is Millwall v Leeds United set to take place?

As touched upon elsewhere in this article, Millwall's clash versus Leeds this weekend is set to take place on Sunday 17th September.

The match will be played at Millwall's home stadium, The Den.

What time is kick-off between Millwall and Leeds United?

With the match set to take place on Sunday, the kick-off time between Millwall and Leeds is not a familiar one.

Kick-off at The Den is scheduled for 12pm noon in the United Kingdom.

Is Millwall v Leeds United live on TV?

Yes, Millwall v Leeds will be available to watch live on television.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Coverage is set to be available on both the Sky Sports Main Event channel, as well as on Sky Sports Football.

Pre-match build up and analysis on both channels is set to begin at 11:30am, 30 minutes ahead of kick-off.