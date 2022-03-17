Sky Sports pundit issues Millwall instruction as they look to muscle in on Middlesbrough, Nott’m Forest & Sheffield United race

Neil Harris has given his prediction as to what points tally will be needed to reach the Championship play-offs this season.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Millwall boss claimed it will take roughly 72 points to make it into the top six places.

Harris was commenting on Millwall’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night when he claimed that his former side will need to win six of their last 10 games to have a chance at the play-offs.

The win ended the Terriers’ incredible unbeaten streak in the league that stretched back 17 games.

It also meant Millwall continued their own unbeaten run to eight games.

The gap between The Lions and the play-off places is now six points as the season comes into its closing stages.

Harris said: “Fantastic run, isn’t it? The Championship is such a tough league, so many competitive sides in there and good players. It’s tough to win three in a row, let alone five in a row.

“Built off a solid foundation and goalscoring ability at the right moments, a lot of set-plays.

“Fifty-four points….they probably need 18 points from their last 10 games to get in there. It’s a lot of points but a win tonight will set them up really well for the run-in.”

The likes of Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United sit above Millwall in the chasing pack outside the top six.

All of these teams will be targeting that magic 72-point mark over the next few weeks as they look to break into the play-off places.

Next up for Millwall is a trip to the Bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City on March 19 ahead of the final international break of the season.

The Verdict

Teams around Millwall are dropping points all the time and it is a ridiculously tight battle to get into the play-offs.

Gary Rowett’s side are peaking at just the right time to have caught ground on the teams above them.

Nottingham Forest have the best position of the chasing pack due to their own good recent form and because they have a game in hand on their rivals.

But predicting who will make it into the top six this season is still too tough to definitively call with the number of games quickly dwindling.