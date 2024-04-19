Highlights Middlesbrough host Leeds United in Championship action on Monday night.

Leeds were beaten by Blackburn last time out, whilst Middlesbrough drew away at Ipswich Town.

David Prutton is predicting a three-goal encounter at the Riverside Stadium, with Leeds coming out on top.

Although we have to wait until Monday night to see it, the Championship clash between Middlesbrough and Leeds United this weekend should be an intriguing one.

With Leeds still in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League, the clash at the Riverside could have huge implications on who goes up and indeed who does not.

Middlesbrough form

Middlesbrough will be no easy task for Leeds, however, given their curent run of form in the division.

Although the club's play-off hopes are all but over, Michael Carrick's side are unbeaten in their last nine league outings, with five wins and four draws in that run.

Last time out, Boro frustrated another promotion contender, Ipswich Town, holding the Tractor Boys to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

Currently sitting ninth in the league standings heading into the weekend, no doubt they will be looking to take points from Leeds too on Monday evening.

Championship Table (As it stands April 17th) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 43 5 63 10 Preston North End 43 -4 63 11 Cardiff City 43 -12 59 12 Bristol City 43 4 58 13 Sunderland 43 2 56 14 Swansea City 43 -9 53 15 Watford 43 1 52 16 Millwall 43 -13 50

Leeds United form

Leeds will certainly be wary of any opponent following their result last weekend.

At home against a struggling Blackburn Rovers, the Whites were beaten 1-0, with Sammie Szmodics earning the away side an important three points.

It continues a worrying trend for Leeds, who have now won just one of their last five league matches, with two defeats and a draw in their last three.

Fortunately for Daniel Farke's side, others at the top have also dropped points, meaning the Whites remain in a solid position and still well within the promotion hunt heading into the weekend.

David Prutton's Middlesbrough v Leeds score prediction

Despite their poor recent run, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is backing Leeds to get back to winning ways on Monday night.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast, Prutton was quizzed on whether he expects a response from Leeds after their shock home defeat to Blackburn.

Prutton replied, via Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast: "Yes, and they need one don't they because of what's going on around them,"

"They've looked in a bit of a funk the last few games and not at their rhythmic best but maybe having some real confidence that comes from a whole batch of EFL awards that got chucked their way collectively, maybe that's spurred them back on because my god they've got to get back to it.

"But, it's not straightforward, as we know, against a Boro side that has at times looked effective this season under Michael [Carrick], but they'll be disappointed that they're not going to be knocking on the door of the top six."

Prutton later added: "I'm going to go Leeds to win 2-1."

Middlesbrough v Leeds TV details

Middlesbrough's Championship clash versus Leeds United is live on television in the United Kingdom.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 8pm on Monday evening.

TV coverage and pre-match analysis will begin 30 minutes earlier at 7:30pm on both channels.