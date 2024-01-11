Highlights Ipswich Town host Sunderland in Championship action this weekend.

Ahead of the match, Ipswich sit second in the league, whilst Sunderland occupy sixth place.

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has offered his score prediction for the weekend below.

With last weekend's FA Cup third round now behind us, the Championship gets back underway this weekend.

There are some exciting fixtures to look forward to, too, one of which being Ipswich Town's clash against Sunderland.

The Tractor Boys host the Black Cats at Portman Road, with kick-off on Saturday evening scheduled for 17:30 and action live on Sky Sports.

Ipswich Town's recent form

Ipswich Town will be looking to get back to winning ways in the league after the match, having suffered some poor form of late.

After a very strong first half of the season, in their last five, the Tractor Boys are winless, with their last Championship victory having come against Watford over a month ago.

Last weekend, Kieran McKenna's side won away at AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup third round, but their priority this season has to be their league standing given their current position.

Despite their struggles of late, Ipswich sit second in the division at present and are still well-positioned to challenge for promotion if they can get their form going once again.

Sunderland's Championship form

Whilst Ipswich are winless in their last five in the league, Sunderland are not, having won two of their last five matches in the division.

Of course, the Black Cats are still under new management, with boss Mick Beale having taken charge of just five matches in total so far.

That included a disappointing 3-0 defeat to bitter rivals Newcastle in the FA Cup last weekend, but, in the league, the Black Cats have fared better in the league under their new manager.

The club currently sit sixth in the Championship standings ahead of the weekend.

David Prutton's Ipswich v Sunderland score prediction

Given the recent form of the two sides, it may or may not come as a surprise to see that Prutton is not backing Ipswich for the win this weekend.

In fact, the Sky Sports EFL pundit does not believe that Ipswich Town will take any points from this clash, despite being the home side.

Writing in his Sky Sports column, Prutton wrote: "Ipswich will be feeling nervy."

"They could find themselves out of the top two for the first time since September by kick-off at Portman Road, which felt unthinkable with the pace they were setting a few weeks ago.

"In league position, Sunderland are doing well, but that defeat to Newcastle will leave a cloud over the club and Michael Beale, and he’ll want to banish those memories instantly.

"Can they? I think they could take advantage of an edge Tractor Boys side here and nick it. Prediction: 0-1."