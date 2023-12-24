Highlights The match between Leicester City and Ipswich Town on Boxing Day is highly anticipated with both teams having been standout sides in the Championship so far.

Leicester City are currently at the top of the league standings, while Ipswich Town are in second place.

Ipswich Town will be looking to bounce back after a heavy defeat against Leeds United last time out, while Leicester City will be feeling increasingly relaxed having stretched their lead at the top of the league to six points.

As the Championship reaches its halfway point over the festive period, we are treated to what should be a brilliant match of football on Boxing Day.

So far in the division, the two standout sides have been Leicester City and Ipswich Town, and both face each other for the first time this Tuesday.

The fact the pair have been standout sides is reflected in the current league standings, too, with Leicester City top, and Ipswich second ahead of the Championship's Boxing Day matches.

The two sides do come into the boxing day after very different results last time out, though.

In their match on Saturday, for example, Leicester City ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over strugglers Rotherham United at the King Power Stadium.

Patson Daka was at the double in the 60 and 65th minute respectively, with Chelsea loanee Cesare Casadei adding a third goal for the Foxes just seven minutes later.

Ipswich Town, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a thrashing in their clash with third-placed Leeds United.

The Tractor Boys were beaten convincingly at Elland Road, with Leeds having put four goals past Kieran McKenna's side in a 4-0 win come the full-time whistle.

Prutton Predicts Ipswich Town v Leicester City

Looking ahead to the matchup, Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued an exciting score prediction in his weekly column.

Predicting the ball to hit the back of the net four times in the 90 minutes, Prutton wrote on Sky Sports: "This is a big, big game,"

"It has become more important for Ipswich after that result at Leeds. The gap could well be four points over them and Southampton by kick-off. Which feels very slender compared to what it was before.

"Leicester will be playing with less pressure.

"They are sprinting away and I expect them to be champions this season.

"But I think Ipswich can bounce back here and take a draw. Prediction: 2-2."

Ipswich Town v Leicester City TV details

Given it is a clash between the top two, the Boxing Day fixture between the Tractor Boys and the Foxes has been selected for Sky Sports broadcast.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45 p.m.