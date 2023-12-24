Highlights Hull City and Sunderland are closely matched in the Championship standings, with Hull currently holding sixth spot and Sunderland ninth.

Sunderland, though, suffered a disappointing defeat in their first match under new boss Michael Beale on Saturday at the hands of Coventry City. dropping them down the table.

Despite citing their inconsistency, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts a 2-1 win for Hull in this one.

There is an important match in the race for the Championship play-offs on Boxing Day as Hull City host Sunderland at the MKM Stadium.

The two teams sit within three places and points of each other in the league standings at this early stage, with mixed form for both in recent weeks.

Hull City, for example, occupy sixth and the final play-off position in the Championship at present.

This comes despite a 3-2 defeat away at Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland, meanwhile, began a new era under boss Michael Beale on Saturday when they hosted Coventry City at the Stadium of Light.

Unfortunately for Beale and his players, it was a disastrous first match in charge, with the Sky Blues running out 3-0 away winners.

This defeat saw Sunderland slide to ninth in the Championship standings heading into the Boxing Day round of fixtures.

Championship Table (As it stands December 24th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 23 5 33 10 Cardiff City 23 2 33 11 Middlesbrough 23 1 33 12 Bristol City 23 0 32 13 Preston 23 -11 32 14 Blackburn 23 -5 31 15 Coventry 23 6 30 16 Swansea 23 0 38

A win for the Black Cats could see them leapfrog Hull City and move back into the top six, though, so Mick Beale must pick his player up quickly.

David Prutton's Hull v Sunderland score prediction

As he does every week ahead of the round of Championship fixtures, Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his weekly score predictions for each clash in the second tier on Tuesday.

Of course, this includes Hull v Sunderland, with Prutton backing the home side here, predicting a second defeat in a row for Michaell Beale.

Predicting a 2-1 win for Hull, Prutton wrote on Sky Sports: "Hull have been excellent at some stages this season. At others they throw in frustrating performances and end up with results like the ones at Bristol City,"

"But they have a lot of young players, so there will be some inconsistency.

"Michael Beale said his debut could have hardly gone worse, and he’s not entirely wrong.

"The result against Coventry on Saturday was a disaster.

"He needs his side to hit back quickly, but I think they’ll be beaten again on Boxing Day."

Hull City v Sunderland is set for a 3 p.m. kick-off at the MKM Stadium on Boxing Day, Tuesday 26th December.