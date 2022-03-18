Sky Sports pundit issues Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth score prediction

It’s an important clash at the top of the Championship table when Huddersfield Town welcome AFC Bournemouth to the John Smith’s Stadium this weekend.

The two sides sit in second and third in the Championship table, with just three points separating AFC Bournemouth in second to Huddersfield in third.

After conceding two late goals versus West Brom last weekend and letting the victory slip away, Huddersfield suffered another blow mid-week when they were beaten 2-0 away at Millwall.

Carlos Corberan’s side are now three points behind Bournemouth, who also have three games in hand on the Terriers.

AFC Bournemouth, though, have not been in their usual winning form themselves lately.

The Cherries drew 1-1 with Championship strugglers Reading in mid-week, and also drew with bottom of the table Peterborough United the week prior.

They did pick up a win against Derby in-between those two fixtures, but despite that, Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton is backing Huddersfield Town to take all three points on Saturday afternoon.

“Huddersfield’s unbeaten run finally came to an end in midweek as they were beaten by Millwall.” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“They are still third in the table, but automatic promotion is starting to look a big ask now when you factor in the games in hand Bournemouth have.”

“The Cherries stuttered against Reading in midweek, and will be a little wary should they lose this one.”

“I actually fancy the Terriers to nick this one and keep the race somewhat alive. Prutton predicts: 2-1.”

The Verdict

Saturday’s match between Huddersfield Town and AFC Bournemouth could determine whether or not we have an exciting end to the automatic promotion place.

A win for Huddersfield would keep things alive, whilst victory for the visitors would give them a six point lead with three games in hand – surely signalling the end of Huddersfield’s automatic promotion hopes.

Both sides have dropped points of late, though, so it’ll be interesting to see who turns up this Saturday.

The two teams should both be up for it, but Huddersfield simply cannot afford to lose.