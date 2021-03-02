Sky Sports pundit issues honest thoughts on Darren Moore to Sheffield Wednesday

Don Goodman believes that Darren Moore’s decision to leave Doncaster Rovers for Sheffield Wednesday is a “gamble”.

Wednesday announced on Monday morning that Moore had agreed to become their new manager, with the 46-year-old leaving Doncaster after a season-and-a-half in charge.

Moore leaves Donny with the club sitting sixth in the League One table, with at least two games in hand on the teams above them in the promotion race.

But his decision to leave the Keepmoat Stadium for Hillsborough has been surprising for many, with Wednesday sitting six points adrift of safety in the Championship.

Moore has a big job on his hands, then, and fans believe he may have left a Championship-bound club to join a League One-bound outfit.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ EFL Podcast, Don Goodman says he believes that it is a “gamble” for Moore to make the switch across Yorkshire from Doncaster to Sheffield.

He said: “It’s a gamble for Darren, leaving what you would class as a stable, well-run club for Sheffield Wednesday who, let’s not beat about the bush, are in a little bit of turmoil.

“Tony Pulis only lasted 45 days, there’s the financial things going on. It’s not exactly the most stable club.

“It’s little bit of a risk for Darren but I’m pretty sure it’s one he couldn’t really turn down.

“It’s a huge, huge football club and it represents a brilliant opportunity.

“Darren was harshly treated at West Brom, has done well at Doncaster and has earned the right to have another go at this level.”

The Verdict

On the face of it, it does seem quite a strange decision. Donny are motoring along nicely in League One, and having built a squad capable of fighting for promotion, you would have expected Moore to stick it out and finish the job.

But he’s joining a club who have been very turbulent off the pitch of late, and are struggling for any sort of form or consistency towards the bottom of the Championship.

If Wednesday go down and Doncaster go up, then it will look like an even more bizarre decision made by the new Owls manager.

They are a massive club, though, and if he can turn things around and get things right, then he will be loved.