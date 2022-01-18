Sky Sports pundit issues honest Charlton Athletic verdict after club’s recent run of form

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has insisted that he believes that Charlton Athletic should now be looking to implement plans for a promotion push next season following their recent run of form in League One.

The Addicks would have been hoping to launch a bid for a play-off place after handing over the reins to Johnnie Jackson on a permanent basis last month.

However, since making this particular call, Charlton have suffered some disappointing results in the third-tier which have severely hampered their chances of securing a top-six finish this season.

A run of four defeats in their last five league games has resulted in the Addicks falling 13 points adrift of Plymouth Argyle who currently occupy the final play-off place.

Whilst Charlton did manage to seal a draw in their recent meeting with Cheltenham Town, it is looking increasingly likely that they will be playing their football in League One next season.

Making reference to the current situation at The Valley, Goodman has admitted that the club may now need to switch their focus to planning for the 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: “This is Charlton Athletic in League One, they have to be pushing at the top of the table and they now find themselves 13 points of the play-offs and they are only six points above the relegation zone.

“So they are closer to that which is remarkable.

“So for me, it has to be about building now and putting the blocks in place ready to make a real charge at League One and promotion for next season.”

The Verdict

Although Jackson will need to pick up some positive results in the coming weeks in order to alleviate fears of Charlton being dragged into a potential relegation battle, he may already have one eye on next season.

The Addicks have already bolstered their squad this month by securing the services of Chuks Aneke and could potentially plan for the future by securing the services of some more players before the window shuts.

Having already provided 74 direct goal contributions at this level during his career to date, Aneke may be able to spearhead a push for promotion next season if he is able to maintain his fitness as well as his form.

As for Jackson, he will be hoping that owner Thomas Sandgaard is willing to back him as he is currently being employed on a performance-based contract at The Valley.