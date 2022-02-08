Sky Sports pundit issues honest Blackburn Rovers verdict ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has admitted that Blackburn Rovers will need to rediscover a spark if they are to maintain their push for promotion during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Tony Mowbray’s side embarked on a superb run of form following their defeat to Fulham last year as they won eight of their next 10 league games.

As a result of this upturn in form, Blackburn emerged as legitimate contenders for a top-two finish as rivals AFC Bournemouth were unable to match these particular results.

Since the turn of the year, Rovers have struggled with their consistency in the Championship as they have drawn two and lost two of their last six fixtures.

Although they do currently occupy the second automatic promotion spot in this division, Blackburn have played more games than the likes of Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers.

Set to face a Nottingham Forest outfit tomorrow who are currently flying under the guidance of Steve Cooper, Rovers know that they will need to be at their very best if they are to secure all three points in this fixture.

Ahead of this game, Goodman offered his thoughts on the current situation at Blackburn.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about the club, Goodman said: “I think that spark, they need to get it back and get it back very, very quickly because this next run of half a dozen games or so will determine whether Blackburn are genuine, should be aspiring to an automatic place or whether they should be, look, let’s try and hang onto a play-off spot.”

1 of 20 Ben Brereton Diaz? Nottingham Forest Middlesbrough Sheffield United Huddersfield

The Verdict

When you consider that Blackburn are set to face the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers later this month, it is hardly a surprise that Goodman has earmarked these fixtures as a defining period in the club’s campaign.

Whereas Rovers could move clear of their promotion rivals if they pick up a sizeable tally of points in the coming weeks, a continuation of their current inconsistent run of form may result in them falling down the Championship standings.

In order to have the best chance of securing a long-awaited return to the Premier League, Blackburn will need the Sam Gallagher, Ben Brereton Diaz and Joe Rothwell to be firing on all cylinders.

Bradley Dack may also play a key role in the club’s quest for success as he is edging closer to a return to senior action after recently featuring for Blackburn’s Under-23 side in their clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.