Sky Sports pundit issues “disappointed” claim amid Fulham star’s goalscoring milestone aim

Pundit Don Goodman believes Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic will be disappointed if he doesn’t strike the 40-goal mark before the end of this season, speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

The Serbian international has already broken Brentford striker Ivan Toney’s record, registering 34 goals in 31 league games this term as one of the first names on the teamsheet at Craven Cottage.

Previously open to leaving the club in the summer amid a strained relationship with ex-boss Scott Parker, he has turned his fortunes around under successor Marco Silva with the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson and Neeskens Kebano playing their part in feeding the 27-year-old.

Scoring at a rate of over a goal per game, he will be looking to set his sights high and not only secure more goals for himself – but also ensure that the west London club finish with the best attacking record in the division for the 2021/22 campaign.

He still has 13 league games left to break more records if he can remain fit, though it remains to be seen whether Silva’s side can maintain their current performance levels with promotion now in their sights.

For Mitrovic personally though, Sky Sports commentator Goodman believes he will be upset if he doesn’t reach 40 goals, even with everything he has already achieved this season.

He said (13:49): “I mean you would be disappointed now if you were him and you weren’t able to get to 40.

“And then if he gets to 40, then he will have an eye on Guy Whittingham’s most modern record of 42.

“I looked at the montage of all 34 of his goals the other day and I have to say there was every conceivable type of finish that you could wish to see.

“Lots of creativity in his finishing but sensational with his head. He’s scoring some headers that he’s really got no right to be scoring.”

The Verdict:

He’s already scoring at a rate of over a goal per game, so he would be extremely disappointed if he doesn’t end the season in the same vein of form he’s been in consistently throughout this term.

The 27-year-old is only human, after all, but how he finishes this season may be an indication of how successful he is next term – and maintaining his good form until May could help to provide him with plenty of confidence.

Considering the Cottagers will most likely be competing in the Premier League, this confidence will be especially important and this is why he needs to keep his head, with promotion not in the bag yet either.

Mitrovic seems like a team player so he would definitely prefer promotion for his side above anything else – but he will want to play a big part in that and he inevitably will if he can retain his concentration.

That may be quite a difficult task for him considering how successful he’s been – but he can reminisce on his achievements at the end of the campaign when promotion and his 40-goal milestone are sealed.

Now is the time to remain professional though – and you would certainly back the Serbian to maintain his cool.