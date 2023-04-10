Easter Monday's Championship clash between Coventry City and Watford is bound to be a good one.

Both sides remain in contention for a play-off place, just about, and both sides have hit poor form just at the time they needed it least.

Indeed, Coventry City currently sit 9th in the division, just three points outside the top six at present. However, the Sky Blues have just one win in their last five league outings.

On the flip side, they have only suffered one defeat in those matches, but they need to start putting wins on the board if they are going to crack the top six.

Watford, meanwhile, find themselves in a bit of a crisis.

Six points adrift of the play-offs as things stand, they know they must win to keep their hopes alive, but with a number of poor performances in recent weeks, and big fan disgruntlement with how the club is being ran off the pitch, it certainly won't be easy for them to do so.

What is David Prutton's Coventry City v Watford score prediction?

Perhaps that is why Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton is backing the home side - Coventry City - to take all three points from this one.

Indeed, in his regular Sky Sports predictions column, Prutton is backing the Sky Blues for a 2-1 victory, writing: "I'm looking forward to this one; a clash between two promotion hopefuls who've just hit sticky patches of form at unfortunate times in the season.

"Whichever side wins this one has a good chance of staying in the race until the dying embers, in my opinion.

"Coventry haven't scored in their last two games, but I think they'll bounce back and just edge an entertaining encounter."

Can Coventry City reach the play-offs?

With six matches to go, whilst the club are not in the ideal position, they certainly are in a decent one.

Indeed, although only six games remain, a lot can happen in six Championship matches, and they can certainly make up a three-point deficit in that time.

It will largely come down to whether or not Mark Robins' side can get back to winning ways, starting with today's clash against Watford.

With a mixed run of games to come - some sides towards the bottom and others in the top six or above - it will certainly prove to be a tough run-in for Coventry City, so if they do make the top six, all the more credit to them.