Sky Sports pundit issues Coventry City v Burnley score prediction

Saturday afternoon throws up an intriguing Championship tie when Coventry City host Burnley at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues are sitting bottom of the table at present, but still have games to catch up on due to postponements, which make it difficult to judge where they are really at.

They come into the weekend’s fixture unbeaten in their last four, though, with their latest result a draw away at Bristol City on Tuesday night.

Burnley, meanwhile, sit fifth, but endured another draw in midweek versus Stoke City.

The share of points against the Potters was Vincent Kompany’s sides fourth league draw in their last five games and seventh of the season despite having only played 12 matches.

Perhaps with that in mind, Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton is predicting another draw for the Clarets when they face Coventry this weekend.

In his Sky Sports column, Prutton wrote: “Coventry are still playing catch-up this season, and too many draws of late still has them rooted to the bottom of the table. But at least they are not losing games.”

“Burnley are also drawing too many, conceding far too many late goals.

“They just cannot put teams away and that fate could befall them again on Saturday. Prutton predicts: 1-1.”

The Verdict

Looking at these two sides’ form for the season, a draw seems a safe result to predict ahead of the weekend.

Coventry have drawn three of their last four and Burnley four of their last five, so it feels somewhat inevitable.

The Sky Blues have been defensively solid but lack creativity and dynamism without Gus Hamer and Callum O’Hare, whilst Burnley just don’t seem capable of killing games off at the moment.

I’ll predict a 1-1 draw for this one along with Prutton.