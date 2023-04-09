Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has admitted that he believes that Sheffield United are now on their way to securing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades have recently stepped up their performance levels in the Championship which has resulted in them extending the gap between them and the chasing pack in the race for a top-two finish.

United secured a third consecutive victory at this level on Friday in their showdown with Wigan Athletic.

Iliman Ndiaye's first-half strike turned out to be the winning goal for the Blades at Bramall Lane.

With Luton Town being held to a draw and Middlesbrough suffering a defeat at the hands of Burnley, United now have an eight-point advantage over their nearest challengers.

The Blades will be looking to secure another positive result at this level tomorrow when they head to Turf Moor to face the Clarets.

United will be confident in their ability to cause issues for the league leaders as they secured a 5-2 win in the reverse meeting between the two sides in November.

What has Paul Merson said about Sheffield United's promotion hopes?

Making reference to the Blades' promotion hopes, Merson has admitted that he believes that the club are now on their way to sealing a return to the top-flight.

Speaking on Sky Sports following United's win over Wigan (as cited by Yorkshire Live), Merson said: "It was job done.

"They were comfortable.

"Nice interchanging up front between McAtee and Ndiaye and it was a solid performance.

"They had to back it up from last week when they won and Middlesbrough lost and they have done that.

"They should really be on their way now.

"McAtee is a good player and for the goal he stays composed, a great ball round the back and great movement by Ndiaye and that was enough.

"They defend well, they put their bodies on the line when they have to and I thought it was a very comfortable three points for Sheffield United."

Will Sheffield United be able to get over the line later this month?

Providing that the Blades are able to maintain their consistency over the course of the coming weeks, it would not be at all surprising if they become the second team to achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.

Burnley booked an immediate return to the top-flight on Friday thanks to their triumph over Middlesbrough.

As well as having a sizeable advantage over Luton and Boro in terms of points, United also have a game in hand over these two sides.

Barring a major collapse, the Blades should seal a top-two finish under the guidance of Paul Heckingbottom.