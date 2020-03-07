Sky Sports pundit issues confident Leeds United prediction

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has backed the Whites to continue their fine recent form when they host Huddersfield this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are seeking a fifth consecutive victory when they play the Terriers and that has helped them open up a five point lead over third place as a result.

Therefore, promotion is looking highly likely, although that wasn’t the case after Leeds had a wobble last month that saw them lose four in five.

However, the way they have responded has impressed Prutton, with the Sky Sports pundit telling the Yorkshire Evening Post that the team now look in a great place – as he backed them to win today.

“You can talk about blips in form and recovering from them blips but what Leeds have done in recent weeks is very impressive and they need to carry that on.

“The Leeds that we saw in the second half at Hull should be too much for Huddersfield. It’s a Yorkshire derby but on form it should be a Yorkshire derby that Leeds put to bed.”

The verdict

Firstly, you have to agree with Prutton when he praises the way Leeds have turned things around. They were under huge pressure at one stage, particularly after what happened last season, so it took big character from the players to get back on track.

But, he is slightly dismissive of Huddersfield here. There’s no way they will roll over as Hull did and this will be a tough test.

Ultimately though, it’s about getting three points at this stage of the season and Leeds won’t fear anyone.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.