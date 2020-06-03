Sky Sports pundit issues clear prediction on Leeds United’s promotion dream

Keith Andrews insists that the lengthy break from EFL action will have done Leeds United good in their bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds currently sit top of the Championship table, seven points clear of third-placed Fulham ahead of the final nine games of the season, which are set to be played from the 20th of June onwards.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have a huge chance of making a long-awaited return to the Premier League this season, and the Argentine will be urging his side to get over the line after seeing their promotion push blow up in heartbreaking fashion last term.

Having not played for nearly three months now, Leeds are now back in training as they look to dust off the cobwebs and get back to how they were playing before the EFL campaign was brought to a halt.

Leeds won their last five Championship games on the bounce before the break, with fans fearing that the break could have disrupted their momentum.

Speaking to Sky Sports, though, Andrews has insisted that the break from action will have done both Leeds and West Brom good.

He said: “No, I don’t think [anything will derail the top-two’s promotion bid].

“If anything, it would have done them good to have that little bit of a break.

“We saw what happened last year with Leeds and traditionally, Marcelo Bielsa’s teams tend to run out of steam. That wasn’t the absolute reason last year, let me just clarify that, but I think when you look at the squad depth that he has, the regimental training they have, the lengths they go to and the mental fatigue that could have kicked in.

“I just think it’s given every team an opportunity to press the reset button.”

The Verdict

Leeds will be desperate to get back to work and get back to how they were playing before the break.

They were excellent before the break, picking up superb wins against the likes of Hull City and Huddersfield without really having to break sweat.

They have a healthy lead at the top of the table and it should be their year.



