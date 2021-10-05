Sky Sports EFL pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has insisted that Cardiff City need to try and stick with Mick McCarthy and back him to turn things around for them after the international break.

It has been an awful period for Cardiff in the last few weeks ahead of the latest international break, with the Bluebirds having suffered five successive defeats in the Championship.

That has seen them slide alarmingly down the table and they sit in 20th place just three points clear of the bottom three.

Despite that though, according to Wales Online, the plan from Cardiff’s hierarchy is to back McCarthy in the immediate term and give him the chance to get them back on track.

There is therefore not believed to be an imminent change being lined up by the Bluebirds in the dugout.

McCarthy is likely to take charge of the Bluebird’s huge derby clash with Swansea City in their first game back after the international break. That game could well be the crucial one to decide his future.

Only a true expert on Cardiff City will get these 27 Bluebirds quiz questions correct

1 of 27 In what year were Cardiff City formed? 1897 1899 1901 1903

Speaking on Sky Sports’ latest EFL podcast, Hinchcliffe insisted that Cardiff should stick with McCarthy for the Swansea game at the very least and back his experience to turn things around for them.

He said: “Talking about his relationship with the owners I do believe it’s absolutely fine and I think in a strange way the Reading performance, is not what keeps him in a job, I’m not saying well that’s that what keeps him in a job that one performance, but again they should have got something from that game.

“I do feel he will be there for the Swansea game, whether that could be the best game for them, or the worst because if they beat Swansea get back on track everything looks rosy again, if they were to lose it would get tricky.

“But again if you look at the Championship and experienced coaches in this division, Mick McCarthy is right up there for what he’s achieved with teams, so you might say ‘yeah it’s time for Mick to go,’ but you look around and think well where do we turn now.

“Again look at Chris Hughton, look at Mick McCarthy, this is a really tough division for even the most experienced coaches, so maybe everyone just needs to again see the quality of who they have, the quality of the team they have and it isn’t all wrong they’re not truly awful, everything isn’t wrong there and it can be fixed and it can be put right and one game can put it right and everything clicks.

So, I really do hope that he is there for the Swansea game, I would be surprised if he isn’t there and they do make a change.”

The verdict

McCarthy is, as Hinchcliffe suggests, one of the most experienced names in the Championship in terms of managers and that does have to count for something in situations like the one that Cardiff are in at the moment.

Knowing how to transform these sorts of moments in form will be crucial for McCarthy and it is vital that he gets his side winning matches again as soon as possible.

The Swansea game could well be make or break time for him really because a win would suddenly transform the atmosphere around the club.

However, were Cardiff to lose that one then it would be difficult to see how McCarthy could survive given the pressure on his shoulders.

Cardiff sacked Neil Harris in a similar situation last season, but it was McCarthy that helped to turn things around for them then. He now needs to show that he can repeat the trick this time around.