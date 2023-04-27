We really are down to the business end of the Championship season now, with less than a handful of games remaining for all sides in the division.

With the automatic promotion places sealed, there are still some very important upcoming clashes in terms of the race for the play-offs and, indeed, the relegation battle.

In terms of the latter, this Sunday's second tier match between Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town could not be any bigger.

How is Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town's current form?

Considering both sides are hovering above the drop zone, their recent form has not been too bad at all.

Cardiff City have collected four points form their last two matches, for example,

Huddersfield are without a win in their last three, but are unbeaten in four of their last five, and if they keep picking up points as they have done of late, they might just survive this season.

Where are Cardiff and Huddersfield in the Championship currently?

It is such an important clash given the league position, and form, of the two sides heading into this one.

Cardiff City, for example, are 20th at present, just three points ahead of Reading in 22nd and the final place in the relegation zone.

Huddersfield Town, too, are dangerously close to the drop zone, but crucially, after some big results in recent weeks, above the dotted line at present.

Warnock's side are just one clear of Reading.

Both clubs have games in hand over the Royals, but, there is a great chance for three points when they meet each other this weekend, so it should make for an exciting clash.

David Prutton's Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town score prediction

As is customary with a round of Championship fixtures these days, Sky Sports EFL pundit and broadcaster David Prutton has issued his score predictions and he thinks there will be a winner at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Indeed, in his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton predicts that Huddersfield Town will take three points from this one, backing the Terriers for a 2-1 away victory.

If the Terriers did indeed do that, what an important three points it could prove to be for them in their survival bid.

Is the Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town match live on TV?

Yes, fortunately for those who want to watch the match and can't make it to the stadium, it is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.

Kick-off for the clash on Sunday 30th April is currently scheduled for 12PM noon.