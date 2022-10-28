Sky Sports pundit issues Cardiff City scoreline prediction ahead of Rotherham United clash

David Prutton has revealed his score prediction for Rotherham United’s trip to Cardiff City this weekend.

The Bluebirds are in the middle of a dire run of form having lost their last three league games, including a derby defeat to Swansea City.

These results have left Mark Hudson’s side 20th in the Championship table as the club continues their search for a new permanent manager.

He replaced Steve Morison on an interim basis in September, and initially earned seven points from his opening three games.

However, results have dropped again in recent weeks which has seen the team plummet down the standings.

Prutton has predicted a 2-1 win to the Millers, via Sky Sports, as Matt Taylor’s side look to extend their unbeaten run away from home to three games.

Rotherham are currently 11th in the table, having earned eight points from the new manager’s first six games in charge.

Their previous away results have been a defeat to Blackburn Rovers, draw against Coventry City and at Stoke City.

These sides meet each other on Saturday with a 3pm kick-off time.

The Verdict

Cardiff really need to start turning their form back around, otherwise they could find themselves in the relegation zone with a defeat this weekend.

The lack of a new manager has not helped matters with the team, despite Hudson’s positive start to life there.

Meanwhile, Rotherham are an example of a club who acted quickly once Paul Warne departed for Derby County.

The team have benefitted as a consequence, with results remaining stable under their new boss.