Highlights Blackburn Rovers host Sheffield Wednesday in Championship action on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides are in the bottom third of the table and the result could have big implications on the race for survival in the division.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is predicting a four-goal affair at Ewood Park.

With another exciting weekend of Championship action upon us, Blackburn Rovers host Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park.

With both teams in the bottom third of the league standings, the outcome of this fixture could have big implications on the relegation battle in the division.

Blackburn Rovers form

Take Blackburn Rovers, for example. A win over Wednesday this weekend would see them reach 52 points, which would all but guarantee their Championship safety.

In fact, with this fixture taking place on Sunday, depending how Huddersfield Town get on in their clash with Swansea on Saturday afternoon, it may even be enough to officially retain Blackburn's second tier status.

Related Blackburn Rovers have hit the jackpot with Jon Dahl Tomasson free transfer signing: View Sondre Tronstad has proved an excellent signing of a free transfer for Blackburn Rovers in what may have been the Jon Dahl Tomasson effect

Rovers go into this one on the back of a win last weekend, too, having beaten promotion challengers Leeds United 1-0 at Elland Road to pick up a crucial three points.

As a result, John Eustace's side now sit 17th in the league standings and are within touching distance of safety.

Sheffield Wednesday form

Whilst Blackburn are coming into this match on the back of a big win last weekend, Sheffield Wednesday are not. However, the Owls are still in decent form given their league position.

Danny Rohl's side have lost just one of their last five matches, for example, and are undefeated in three heading into Sunday's clash.

That unbeaten run included an impressive 2-0 away win against QPR, and a very respectable 2-2 draw against Norwich City.

The Owls will have been disappointed to only draw with Stoke City last weekend, however, particularly given they still led the match with just 15 minutes remaining.

Sheffield Wednesday sit 23rd as a result, but are just one point shy of Birmingham City in 21st before a ball is kicked this weekend, and three behind Stoke and QPR.

David Prutton's Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday score prediction

Both sides could do with taking all three points from this one given their precarious positions in the league table, but if David Prutton's score prediction proves accurate, there will instead be a share of the spoils.

Indeed, speaking on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast, Prutton believes the match at Ewood Park will end in a 2-2 draw.

Quizzed about Rovers star and Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodics, Prutton believes Wednesday may struggle against him.

“Very much in the form of his life, so I think they’re [Sheffield Wednesday] going to have a tough task to try and pin him down," Prutton said on Szmodics, via the Sky Sports Championship Predictons podcast.

“I mean the goal that he scored was wonderful, wasn’t it, against Leeds, giving Illan Meslier the eyes and going over him instead of round to the bottom

“It’s an intriguing one [this weekend]. I think Wednesday have definitely got their work cut out trying to keep him quiet.”

Prutton went on to share his scoreline prediction of 2-2.

Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday TV details

Blackburn Rovers' Championship clash versus Sheffeld Wednesday is available to view on television in the United Kingdom.

The match is set to be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at Ewood Park getting underway at 12:30pm.

TV coverage and pre-match analysis ahead of the match begins at 12 noon on both channels.