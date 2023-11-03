Highlights Birmingham City have lost all three matches under new boss Wayne Rooney so far as they prepare to host Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town, currently in second place in the Championship, are unbeaten in nine league matches.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has offered his score prediction for the Championship clash below.

As the Championship prepares for yet another gameweek this weekend, there are plenty of fixtures to look forward to, including Birmingham City's home clash with Ipswich Town at St Andrews.

Wayne Rooney's Blues do not come into this one in the best form, it must be said, with the club having lost all three matches under their new boss so far.

Birmingham City v Ipswich Town

Indeed, Rooney's side were beaten 1-0 by Middlesbrough in his first match in charge, and followed this up with a 2-0 defeat to Hull, and a 3-1 loss at Southampton.

It has been a week since that defeat on the south coast, though, and Birmingham City will be hoping to get back to winning ways in front of their own fans in this one.

It doesn't get any easier for them in terms of opposition, though, with second-placed Ipswich Town the visitors to St Andrews this weekend.

Ipswich, along with table-topping Leicester City, have been the two standout sides in the division so far, with 34 points on the board from 13 matches.

Indeed, and despite a mid-week defeat in the EFL Cup at the hands of Premier League Fulham, when it comes to the Championship, Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys are unbeaten in nine.

That includes four consecutive league victories, the last of which came last weekend in a thrilling 3-2 affair with fellow newly-promoted side Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton's score prediction

With Ipswich in such fine form, it is perhaps not surprising to hear that Sky Sports EFL pundit and columnist David Prutton is backing the side to make it five wins on the bounce in the Championship.

Indeed, Prutton has predicted a 2-1 away victory in this clash, which would condemn Wayne Rooney to his fourth straight defeat in charge.

"It is three defeats on the bounce now for Wayne Rooney," Prutton wrote on Sky Sports.

"How he would have loved a kind home game against a struggling side. Instead, Birmingham face Ipswich Town.

"The Tractor Boys are flying. In any other season, they would be cruising at the top of the league with their tally. But they have Leicester to deal with, and they would have had a keen eye on Friday night’s game.

"Whatever happens there, I fancy them to take all three points at St Andrew’s. Prediction: 1-2."

Birminngham City v Ipswich is set to take place on Saturday November 4th, with kick-off set for 3PM.