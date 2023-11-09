West Bromwich Albion have won three league matches on the spin to cement their spot inside the Championship's top six for now, but they face a very tough test this coming weekend.

Carlos Corberan's side have seen off Queens Park Rangers, Coventry City and Hull in recent weeks, but they make the long trip down south to take on a Southampton side who are one place and one point above them in the table.

Since their 2-1 defeat away at Middlesbrough in September, Southampton are now seven matches unbeaten, with four of those being wins as Russell Martin has finally started to get a consistent tune out of his team.

They have a tough test on their hands though against a resolute West Brom side who are becoming harder to break down after an average beginning to the campaign.

Southampton and West Brom team news ahead of Saturday's clash

After his deadline day arrival at the beginning of September, Ross Stewart could finally make his Southampton debut against the Baggies.

The ex-Sunderland man has been on the sidelines since January with an achilles injury, but he has been stepping up his recovery every week and returned against his old side in Southampton's under-21's last week - scoring in that match as well.

It's likely that the Scotland international will only feature as a second half cameo substitute however, with Adam Armstrong, Che Adams and Sekou Mara all options at the top end of the pitch.

Captain Jack Stephens is still yet to return from an injury suffered in late August, but there are no other fresh injury concerns to be worried about for Russell Martin.

West Brom however are still short in the final third, with Daryl Dike, Adam Reach, Josh Maja and John Swift all still sidelined with varying issues, although Corberan is hoping that all four players return to full training in the next few weeks and perhaps during the international break.

Dike however is still behind the likes of Swift and Maja, after he damaged his achilles just like Saints star Stewart, although the USA international's issue occurred in April against Stoke City.

What scoreline has David Prutton predicted for Southampton v West Brom?

Unsurprisingly, with Southampton's vast array of attacking and midfield talent, Sky Sports' EFL presenter David Prutton - an ex-Saints midfielder himself - has predicted plenty of goals for Albion's visit to the south coast.

However, he believes that the spoils will be shared at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a four-goal thriller.

"Southampton took a valuable, late win at Millwall last weekend, and they are right up there again among the chasing pack," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

"Another side in that conversation are West Brom.

"They have won three on the bounce and are just a point behind Southampton.

"They will have plenty of confidence, but with this much quality on show I think this will be a draw. 2-2."