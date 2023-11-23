In what will be one of the longest away trips in the entire EFL this season, Sunderland will make the long journey down to Devon on Saturday when they take on Plymouth Argyle.

The two clubs find themselves in different situations, with the Pilgrims not yet fully transitioning to a comfortable life in the Championship following their League One triumph last season, whilst Tony Mowbray's Black Cats are flourishing with plenty of young talent on display as they go into the weekend sitting inside the play-off spots.

What is the team news for Plymouth Argyle clash with Sunderland?

Plymouth are going into their latest set of fixtures off the back of a three match winless run, but they faced a tough trio in the form of Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and Leeds United.

Scoring goals has not been an issue for Steven Schumacher's side, even without Ryan Hardie for the last two matches as they put three past Boro, but defensively they are not as strong as they were in League One, although they are still five goals better off in terms of conceded in the league than Norwich City and Rotherham United, who have leaked 32 goals already.

Related Plymouth Argyle: 6 players are set to exit Home Park for nothing in 2024 FLW looks ahead to the summer of 2024 to find out which players are set to see their contracts expire at Plymouth Argyle.

The tasks don't get any easier either as in Sunderland, a high quality attacking side are going to be heading to Home Park full of beans after beating Birmingham City 3-1 before the international break.

Mowbray may be waiting for one of his out-and-out strikers to break their duck this season, but in Jack Clarke there is a prolific goalscorer from out wide that Plymouth will have to be wary of.

Goals from midfield have come to with Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah and Jobe Bellingham all chipping in, but their defence could be exposed with Dan Ballard a big doubt for Saturday's contest.

Dennis Cirkin, Corry Evans, Jewison Bennette, Aji Alese, Jay Matete and Timothee Pembele will all also definitely not make the matchday squad due to injuries and recoveries, but Mowbray is set to have little in the way of squad selection dilemmas.

Related Chances of Real Madrid signing Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland become clearer Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham is attracting a lot of transfer interest following his positive start to life at the club

Plymouth will still be missing Scottish striker Hardie as he hasn't fully recovered from his hamstring issue yet, whilst Saxon Earley is still working his way back from an early season ankle injury.

Mustapha Bundu however is expected to be in the squad after recovering from his own hamstring injury, with the summer signing from Anderlecht scoring his first goal for the club against Sheffield Wednesday last month.

Sky Sports pundit predicts Plymouth Argyle v Sunderland scoreline

David Prutton, a former Premier League midfielder who now hosts Sky Sports' coverage of EFL action, believes that there will be goals galore when the Black Cats make their way down to Home Park, but ultimately both sides will have to settle for a point.

"Plymouth have played some nice stuff this season but haven’t always turned performances into points," Prutton has written in his Sky Sports predictions column.

"It is something they need to rectify if they want to climb the table.

"This is a long, long trip for Sunderland. But one they hope will be fruitful after an excellent performance before the international break against Birmingham.

"Goals here! And a draw. 2-2."