Bristol City and Reading will both be looking to make a positive return to action in the Championship this weekend when they face each other at Ashton Gate.

After embarking on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Championship, the Robins suffered a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City at the start of March.

Since this particular clash, Nigel Pearson's side have been beaten on two further occasions at this level by Luton Town and Swansea City.

As a result of these particular setbacks, the Robins have failed to make any significant progress in terms of their league position in recent weeks.

Currently 14th in the Championship standings, City will need to achieve positive results on a regular basis between now and the end of the term in order to achieve a top-half finish in this division.

As for Reading, they managed to secure a draw in their meeting with Hull City before the second-tier season briefly paused for the international break.

The Royals are expected to receive a six-point deduction before this fixture takes place from the EFL for breaching the terms of a business plan that has been imposed on them.

When this deduction is officially announced, the Royals will drop to 21st place and will only be three points above the relegation zone.

Who does David Prutton believe will claim victory in this fixture?

Ahead of Saturday's game, pundit David Prutton has opted to share a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes that the Robins will secure a 2-1 victory over Reading.

The Verdict

Bristol City's supporters will be hoping that Prutton's prediction turns out to be correct as they will be keen to see their side get back on track in the Championship following the club's recent defeats.

In the reverse meeting between these two sides in October, Reading managed to claim all three points at the Select Car Leasing Stadium thanks to goals from Mamadou Loum and Andy Carroll.

Will Andreas Weimann be selected to start in this fixture?

For the Robins to have the best chance of avenging this particular defeat on Saturday, they will need Andreas Weimann to be firing on all cylinders.

Weimann has scored six goals in all competitions this season and has also chipped in with five assists for his team-mates.

Deployed as a substitute against Swansea earlier this month, the 31-year-old will be determined to produce an eye-catching display in this weekend's fixture.if he is given the nod to start by Pearson.