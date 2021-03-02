Sky Sports pundit indicates Nigel Pearson will maintain record when Bristol City host Bournemouth

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Nigel Pearson will maintain his 100% winning record as Bristol City boss when his side host Bournemouth tomorrow evening.

Pearson formally took charge of the Robins last Wednesday and saw led them to a 3-1 win against promotion-chasing Swansea City on Saturday.

The South West club now welcome Bournemouth, another top-six hopeful, to Ashton Gate tomorrow evening.

The Cherries proved too much for City at the Vitality Stadium back in October but with Pearson now at the helm, Prutton has predicted that the Robins will get their revenge.

On the Sky Sports website, he indicated that the 57-year-old will maintain his 100% winning record as manager and see his side claim a 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

That result could see City move to within four points of the top six, should other sides above them fail to win.

It may also mean that the Cherries surrender their top-six place, having only moved back into sixth after their win over Watford on the weekend.

Jack Wilshere will miss tomorrow’s game after being shown a straight red on the weekend, while David Brooks and Jack Stacey are both still out.

City’s injury list remains very long, with Pearson effectively ruling Joe Williams and Andreas Weimann out for the season in his recent press conference (via Bristol Post), as well as indicating that Owura Edwards, Nathan Baker, Liam Walsh, and Henri Lansbury are all unlikely to make the squad despite being back on the grass.

The Verdict

This is a bold call from Prutton but there’s no denying there’s been a newfound fight and belief in the City squad since the manager change.

They were fully deserving of their 3-1 defeat against Middlesbrough last Tuesday, with Pearson watching in the stands, but had to withstand a barrage of attacks before stealing the three points against Swansea.

If they can ride their luck again, there’s no reason they can’t beat Bournemouth at Ashton Gate this evening.

The quality that Jonathan Woodgate has at his disposal shouldn’t be overlooked, however, and if they’re on song then they could prove too much for Pearson’s side.