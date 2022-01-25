Sky Sports pundit identifies main reason behind Fulham’s recent upturn in form

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has admitted that he believes that Fulham’s ability to convert their chances has been the main reason behind their recent resurgence.

The Cottagers experienced somewhat of a dip in form during the latter stages of 2021 as they only managed to accumulate five points from six league games.

As a result of this drop-off in performance levels, Fulham were briefly overtaken by promotion rivals AFC Bournemouth in the Championship.

Since the turn of the year, the Cottagers have produced some spectacular attacking displays at this level.

After netting seven goals in their meeting with Reading, Fulham managed to find the back of the net on six occasions against Bristol City and backed this triumph up by defeating Birmingham City 6-2 at Craven Cottage.

Fulham secured all three points in their showdown with Stoke City last weekend and will be brimming with confidence heading into Saturday’s showdown with Blackpool.

Ahead of this fixture, Hinchcliffe has revealed that he believes the Cottagers’ improvement in-front of goal has played a major role in their stunning run of form.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Hinchcliffe said: “I remember being asked before that Sheffield United game [which Fulham lost] after these four draws about what’s going wrong at Fulham.

“And I remember saying that nothing’s going wrong, they’re performing very well and they were the better teams in most of those draws, it’s just in those games, the goals weren’t going in.

“Well again, they have played similarly as well in the games that have followed but the goals have gone in and it’s goals from different players as well.”

The Verdict

Hinchcliffe’s comments are spot-on as Fulham’s standards certainly dipped due to a lack of a clinical edge, they still demonstrated glimpses of promise in terms of their overall play during this period.

Aleksandar Mitrovic only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion last month before kicking off 2022 with five goals in three appearances.

In the Serbian’s absence last Saturday, Decordova-Reid and Rodrigo Muniz stepped up the mark by scoring at the bet365 Stadium.

When you consider that Fulham boss Marco Silva is able to call upon a number of players who are capable of causing havoc for Championship defences, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if his side go on to secure an immediate return to the Premier League later this year.