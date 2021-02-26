Sky Sports pundit gives prediction for Bournemouth vs Watford tomorrow

David Prutton has predicted Watford to record a fifth straight Championship victory when they travel to Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime.

With the Hornets playing before their promotion rivals Brentford and Swansea, simply avoiding defeat on the South Coast will see them climb into the automatic promotion places for the first time this season, albeit maybe for a matter of hours.

But wherever Watford end up on Saturday evening, Xisco’s team have are definitely contending for the top-two once again as they go in search of five consecutive victories at the Vitality Stadium.

Only true AFC Bournemouth fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Cherries striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 22 How many goals did Brett Pitman score for the club? 100 101 102 103

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are heading in the complete other direction and slipped out of the top-six for the first time this season following their midweek defeat to Cardiff City, who leapfrogged them in the process.

The Cherries still have plenty of quality in their squad, but have suffered six defeats in nine games and really need three points here to get themselves back on track.

But Prutton doesn’t believe that’ll happen against Watford. He told Sky Sports:

“It has not been a great week for Bournemouth, with two defeats in a row seeing them drop out of the top six. Losing to Cardiff in midweek was a big blow.

“This is not a good game for them, either. Watford have been excellent lately and will be full of confidence heading to the Vitality Stadium. I can see them making it five wins a row to maintain their promotion charge.”

The Verdict

It’s easy to look at the form of these two sides and automatically think away victory.

But until recently, Watford have struggled on their travels, whilst only three teams have more win at home than Bournemouth, and I expect a huge response from Jonathan Woodgate’s side here.