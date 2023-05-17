Luton Town have booked a trip to Wembley by securing a 2-0 victory over Sunderland at Kenilworth Road last night.

The first leg had ended 2-1 to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, but the win for the Hatters was enough to see them through on aggregate, with a 3-2 win.

Luton opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the clash as Gabriel Osho scrambled the ball in from close range following a corner.

The Black Cats remained under the cosh, and then produced two goal-line clearances, while Anthony Patterson was forced into making a good save from Carlton Morris.

Captain Tom Lockyer then gave Rob Edwards' side the lead in the tie when he headed home from Alfie Doughty's pinpoint cross.

Cody Drameh criticised by pundit in stoppage time of Luton Town win

Sunderland went in search of a goal which would take the tie to extra-time late on, with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson left stranded in Luton's penalty area after going up for a corner at the death.

Cody Drameh then missed a golden chance to extend his side's advantage as he fired wide of the target with the net unguarded in stoppage-time.

Luton were through in a three on one scenario. Drameh was in possession and chose to shoot, rather than pass the ball off to his teammates in the middle for a tap in.

The Leeds United loanee joined the club in January, and has been superb for Edwards since his arrival; however, he saw weak attempt just rolled past the post. This prompted clear groans around the stadium as everyone realised that Sunderland may still have time to score.

Andy Hinchliffe was the commentator for Sky Sports on the night, and could not believe Drameh's decision, he said: "Why is he not just travelling with the ball and squaring it? What on earth is he doing trying to score himself? This is unbelievable."

Not The Top 20 podcast gave their verdict on the miss, they took to Twitter and said:

Will Luton Town win the play-off final at Wembley?

It's been a rollercoaster few years for Luton. In 2014, the club found themselves outside the football league, but were promoted that season to League Two.

They then got back-to-back promotions from the fourth tier up to the Championship in 2018 and 2019, and now find themselves one game away from the Premier League.

Coventry City or Middlesbrough await them, but they will be a side full of confidence now, having come back from two down to beat Sunderland. They should go into the tie with nothing to fear and we could easily soon see them playing top flight football again for the first time since 1992.