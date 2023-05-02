Andy Hinchcliffe has warned Michael Carrick and Middlesbrough not to waste their "amazing opportunity" at promotion out of the Championship.

Carrick has been on an incredible run with Boro from his arrival in October. He has overseen a huge turn in fortunes, rising from 21st in the league to clinching a play-off game with three games still to play.

The 41-year-old has won 18 of his 30 games in charge since taking over from Chris Wilder, losing nine in that period. Middlesbrough are guaranteed to finish fourth in the table heading into final day game against Coventry City.

However, with injuries mounting for Carrick's side, form has dipped since March's international break, with his side collecting just two wins from the last seven games.

Boro have lost their last two, including the latest defeat to relegation threatened Rotherham United in a 1-0 away loss.

What are the pundits saying about Middlesbrough's form?

Andy Hinchcliffe has warned Boro that they need to get back on track and seize the opportunity of promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since the 2016/17 season, via Gazzete Live, he said: "They've secured their play-off place already, but they would want to go into them with the same kind of form that has got them there in the first place. So that loss at Rotherham is not ideal. But that is the difficulty of football, certainly in the Championship.

"Maintaining such a consistent run for 10, 12, 14 games, you just don't normally see it in the Championship. Because Luton and Middlesbrough have achieved that, now trying to go into those play-off semi-finals on a high is not necessarily easy.

"I'm sure the desire for Michael Carrick, and Rob Edwards at Luton as well, is trying to take that form and belief that got you where you are in the first place, into those play-offs. You obviously want to keep all of your players fit as well.

"Because ultimately it will all mean nothing if you miss out in the play-off semi-finals. All of that hard work you've done to get there just goes out of the window. You don't want to miss that opportunity. If you look at who's going to get in now: Luton and then probably Coventry, Sunderland or Millwall - we probably wouldn't have expected at the start of the season.

"So they all have amazing opportunities to get promoted, but they've really got to seize that chance now."

Will Middlesbrough be promoted to the Premier League?

Hinchcliffe is right, this is a huge opportunity for Carrick's Boro side, and one they simply must take.

They have the quality of personnel, but it can often hinge on who can put the best form together heading into the play-offs. That isn't currently this Middlesbrough team at the moment.

Rhythm and consistency is key and despite the huge improvements under Carrick, they will need key players back for the run-in to hit that form again. However, with attackers such as Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer at their disposal, anything is possible, even if they are not the form team right now heading into the semi-final clashes.